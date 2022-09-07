New 3-D Expression Exhibit at Lauren Rogers Museum

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art has a new exhibit featuring 3-D works made out of quilt pieces.

Featuring 42 different artists from around the world, the pieces come from the Studio Art Quilt Associates. The artists took pieces of quilts and made them into 3-D art forms ranging from unique takes on traditional quilts to sculptures that look very little like the beginning pieces.

Greg Bassi, the Director at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art said guests will be awed by the variety and creativity of the exhibit.

“You’re going to find everything from your traditional quilt that’s kind of maybe used in a long form, but also then after some sculptures,” said Bassi. “You’ll see everything from fish to horses to dresses to masks to even a wild turkey. So, you just never know what you’re going to see, but it’s a really amazing display.”

The 3-D Art Expression exhibit will be on display until November 13.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.