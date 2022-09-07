Jury convicts Hattiesburg man of manslaughter, sentenced to 20 years

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 20 years in connection to a case from 2019.

The 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter announced Wednesday that Jeremy H. Underwood was sentenced for manslaughter after being convicted at trial.

Early on Jan. 13, 2019, the Hattiesburg Police Department was dispatched to Ida Avenue in Hattiesburg for a reported stabbing.

Officers found Marcus Steele laying near the porch of a house, shirtless, with a stab wound to his upper chest. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Hattiesburg Police responded to the reported incident in the 1200 block of Ida Avenue just before 10 a.m. ((Photo source: WDAM))

Shortly after HPD arrived at the scene, Jeremy H. Underwood emerged from the house, admitted he stabbed Marcus Steele and was placed in custody pending questioning by detectives. The murder weapon, a filet knife, was found at Underwood’s home.

A subsequent investigation by HPD determined that Marcus Steele and Underwood had been in an argument the previous night and it resumed the next morning.

Marcus Steele and Underwood were reportedly arguing in the front yard of Underwood’s house. Underwood then retrieved a knife from his house and when the argument escalated, Underwood allegedly stabbed Marcus Steele one time in the chest, killing him. Marcus Steele was unarmed.

Jeremy Underwood in 2019. (Photo source: HPD) ((Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Dept.))

Underwood was indicted by a Forrest County Grand Jury. He proceeded to trial on Aug. 9, and after a two-day trial, was convicted of manslaughter.

On Sept. 1, a sentencing hearing was conducted. At the end of the hearing, Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced Underwood to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed for manslaughter.

“This was a senseless and avoidable homicide,” said Carter. “Everyone has a right to defend themselves and their homes, but as the facts were demonstrated at trial, neither of these situations applied. Deadly force cannot be used when you do not fear for your life or fear serious bodily harm. Mr. Steele was no threat to the defendant.

“I feel for the family of Marcus and hope this measure of justice may bring them some small sense of peace as they move forward.”

Assistant District Attorneys Bryan Buckley and Clay Cranford prosecuted the cases.

