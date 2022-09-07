Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jury convicts Hattiesburg man of manslaughter, sentenced to 20 years

Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced Underwood, 35, to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed...
Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced Underwood, 35, to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed for manslaughter.(Forrest County Circuit Court)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 20 years in connection to a case from 2019.

The 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter announced Wednesday that Jeremy H. Underwood was sentenced for manslaughter after being convicted at trial.

Early on Jan. 13, 2019, the Hattiesburg Police Department was dispatched to Ida Avenue in Hattiesburg for a reported stabbing.

Officers found Marcus Steele laying near the porch of a house, shirtless, with a stab wound to his upper chest. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Hattiesburg Police responded to the reported incident in the 1200 block of Ida Avenue just...
Hattiesburg Police responded to the reported incident in the 1200 block of Ida Avenue just before 10 a.m. ((Photo source: WDAM))

Shortly after HPD arrived at the scene, Jeremy H. Underwood emerged from the house, admitted he stabbed Marcus Steele and was placed in custody pending questioning by detectives. The murder weapon, a filet knife, was found at Underwood’s home.

A subsequent investigation by HPD determined that Marcus Steele and Underwood had been in an argument the previous night and it resumed the next morning.

Marcus Steele and Underwood were reportedly arguing in the front yard of Underwood’s house. Underwood then retrieved a knife from his house and when the argument escalated, Underwood allegedly stabbed Marcus Steele one time in the chest, killing him. Marcus Steele was unarmed.

Jeremy Underwood in 2019. (Photo source: HPD)
Jeremy Underwood in 2019. (Photo source: HPD)((Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Dept.))

Underwood was indicted by a Forrest County Grand Jury. He proceeded to trial on Aug. 9, and after a two-day trial, was convicted of manslaughter.

On Sept. 1, a sentencing hearing was conducted. At the end of the hearing, Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced Underwood to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed for manslaughter.

“This was a senseless and avoidable homicide,” said Carter. “Everyone has a right to defend themselves and their homes, but as the facts were demonstrated at trial, neither of these situations applied. Deadly force cannot be used when you do not fear for your life or fear serious bodily harm. Mr. Steele was no threat to the defendant.

“I feel for the family of Marcus and hope this measure of justice may bring them some small sense of peace as they move forward.”

Assistant District Attorneys Bryan Buckley and Clay Cranford prosecuted the cases.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
police lights
Police seek to identify three individuals in grand larceny case
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Tickets for ZZ Top Raw Whiskey Tour go on sale on Friday, Sept. 9.
ZZ Top set to perform in Hattiesburg in November

Latest News

Michael Tyler
Grand jury returns indictment against rapper Mystikal for rape, domestic abuse
MHP Best Looking Cruiser Submission
Now hiring! Highway Patrol to hold job fairs at Hattiesburg sub-station
Thanks to misleading letters sent by the Mississippi Division of Medicaid in recent years, tens...
Postpartum women never lost Medicaid coverage during the pandemic. But the state told them they did.
Hattiesburg police are looking for 28-year-old Cedrick Moffett, Jr. after a domestic dispute...
WANTED: Man wanted in Hattiesburg shooting, one injured