Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer

By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County grocery institution is changing hands. The Lee family is selling its two Jerry Lee’s Grocery stores.

Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and reopen Monday, Sept. 19, as Jubilee Foods.

Jerry Lee’s has been in business for 64 years. The patriarch and namesake Jerry Lee died in February. Mark Lee said closing the stores his father built has been a difficult decision for the family, but it is now time to make the change.

The Lee’s shared the news with their 220 employees Wednesday, adding the new company’s goal is to keep all of the current employees who want to stay.

Jubilee Foods is part of Ramey’s Marketplace, a company out of Wayne County with 20 stores in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.

