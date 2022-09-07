Win Stuff
Hub City author visits hometown for ‘Lunch with Books’ at the library

Dr. Jason Beverly is a Hattiesburg High and University of Southern Mississippi graduate.
A special guest stopped by the Hattiesburg Public Library to emphasize the importance of overcoming fear, finding creative outlets and combating stereotypes.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today, a special guest stopped by the Hattiesburg Public Library to emphasize the importance of overcoming fear, finding creative outlets and combating stereotypes.

The library welcomed author, screenwriter and Hattiesburg native Jason Beverly, Ph.D., to speak at the ‘Lunch with Books’ session.

Beverly’s books incorporate themes of history, urban legends, folklore and supernatural elements to provide intimate glimpses into the fictional lives of southerners.

“Mississippi Revival Roads,” “Christmas Clues” and “The Flying Church of Orleans Parish” are just a few of his books.

“Despite its turbulent past, Mississippi has made significant progress,” said Beverly. “I just believe that me, being a representation, showing that despite everything the state has gone through, that you still have good talented people who are willing to come back and just represent and be proud of where they came from.”

You can visit the Library of Hattiesburg’s Facebook page for more upcoming events.

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
