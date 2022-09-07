Win Stuff
Hattiesburg grand larceny update: 1 arrested, 1 identified, 1 still at large

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Dept. issued new updates in an ongoing grand larceny investigation.

The investigation stems from an incident that occurred at a business on Hardy Street on Aug. 31.

As part of the investigation, police released security footage from the scene showing three unidentified suspects. Police report that two suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Dylan Bond of Purvis and 30-year-old Savannah Lott of Forrest County.

HPD and the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lott on Wednesday, Sep. 7, and charged her with one count of grand larceny.

Bond, however, is still at large with an active warrant for one count of grand larceny.

Police did not release the name of the third individual but said that the man did turn himself into authorities following Lott’s arrest. He has not been charged with a crime at this time.

Anyone with information on Bond’s whereabouts should contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

