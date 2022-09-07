FY23 budget set to raise minimum wage for most city employees

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More details emerge at Tuesday’s city council meeting as to what the city plans to spend in the FY23.

Following weeks of individual department budget requests, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and interim CFO Malcom Berch presented the city’s proposed FY23 budget to the city council on Tuesday, Sep. 6.

“This year, revenue is up a little bit,” Barker said. “We’ve got more sales tax to work with based on the gains we’ve made in previous years. However, that does put the flip side of those gains or the inflation that we’re seeing and the rising fuel costs, and so we have to budget more for that.”

The estimated multi-million dollar budget has a few highlights, like raising the minimum wage for most city employees to $13 per hour.

“This year, we’ll see the full implementation of last fiscal year’s raises,” Barker said. “We’ll also give an additional dollar for most general fund full-time employees. Which is a step we’re trying to continue making every year as we try to get the minimum wage to $15 an hour. That’s our long-term vision. This will get us to $13 an hour in this fiscal year.”

Those raises go into effect in January.

Meanwhile, another big chunk of the budget focuses on infrastructure.

“You’ll see a $2.6 million dollar budget for paving. However, that does not include the paving that we do in conjunction with sewer projects,” Barker said. “It does not include the internet sales tax use tax revenues that we get in January and July, which should more than double that number when it comes down to it.”

The budget must be passed by Sept. 15.

