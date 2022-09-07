Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

FY23 budget set to raise minimum wage for most city employees

More details emerge at Tuesday’s city council meeting as to what the city plans to spend in FY23.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More details emerge at Tuesday’s city council meeting as to what the city plans to spend in the FY23.

Following weeks of individual department budget requests, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and interim CFO Malcom Berch presented the city’s proposed FY23 budget to the city council on Tuesday, Sep. 6.

“This year, revenue is up a little bit,” Barker said. “We’ve got more sales tax to work with based on the gains we’ve made in previous years. However, that does put the flip side of those gains or the inflation that we’re seeing and the rising fuel costs, and so we have to budget more for that.”

The estimated multi-million dollar budget has a few highlights, like raising the minimum wage for most city employees to $13 per hour.

“This year, we’ll see the full implementation of last fiscal year’s raises,” Barker said. “We’ll also give an additional dollar for most general fund full-time employees. Which is a step we’re trying to continue making every year as we try to get the minimum wage to $15 an hour. That’s our long-term vision. This will get us to $13 an hour in this fiscal year.”

Those raises go into effect in January.

Meanwhile, another big chunk of the budget focuses on infrastructure.

“You’ll see a $2.6 million dollar budget for paving. However, that does not include the paving that we do in conjunction with sewer projects,” Barker said. “It does not include the internet sales tax use tax revenues that we get in January and July, which should more than double that number when it comes down to it.”

The budget must be passed by Sept. 15.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Sumrall, 18, of Heidelberg.
Heidelberg man arrested on multiple charges in Jones Co.
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

6pm Headlines 9/6
6pm Headlines 9/6
3 HPD officers recognized for utilizing crisis intervention training
3 HPD officers recognized for utilizing crisis intervention training
More details emerge at Tuesday’s city council meeting as to what the city plans to spend in FY23.
FY23 budget set to raise minimum wage for most Hattiesburg city employees
Three Hattiesburg Police Department officers received special recognition for their efforts in...
3 HPD officers recognized for utilizing crisis intervention training