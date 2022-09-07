Win Stuff
Four arrested during Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game

Jordan Irving, 20, Joshua Hudson, 19, Zavionne Payne, 19, and Tatyana McCullar, 18, were arrested during the Gautier vs. Pascagoula football game on September 2, 2022.(Gautier Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier police officers arrested four people during the Gautier High vs. Pascagoula High game on September 2, 2022.

Jordan Irving, a 20-year-old from Gautier, and Joshua Hudson, a 19-year-old from Gautier, were both arrested for possessing a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon. Both are being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Gautier Municipal Court Judge Amy St. Pe set no bond for Irving and $100,000 bond for Hudson. Irving was out on bond for charges related to a shooting that occurred in Moss Point.

Zavionne Payne, a 19-year-old from Gautier, and Tatyana McCullar, an 18-year-old from Biloxi, were arrested for disorderly conduct in related incidents during the game.

Ahead of the game, Chief David Bever authorized plain-clothes officers to attend in response to a neighboring city having shots fired the previous week near their football game.

