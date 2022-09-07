Covington County EMA hosts first aircraft accident seminar

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency management personnel, law enforcement officers, healthcare workers and students gathered in Covington County Wednesday for a first-ever seminar on how to respond to aircraft accidents.

The event, at the Collins Civic Center, was hosted by the Jackson Flight Standards District Office of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Several topics were covered, focusing on communication and safety during an accident involving aircraft.

Among those attending were students from the Covington County Career and Technical Center. They are enrolled in either law and public safety or first-year EMT classes.

The students participated in a lecture and were given an up-close tour of a Rescue 7 helicopter that had flown in for the event.

