Collins Fire Department helping during Jackson water crisis

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt firefighters work together to support Jackson during its water crisis.

Fire Chief John Pope at the Collins Fire Department said their department is currently holding a water drive to collect bottled water for the hardest hit areas of Jackson.

“We know how important clean drinking water is, and so we wanted to do our part,” said Pope. “We wanted to be able to assist them by trying to provide a quantity of clean drinking water, bottled water that we could take and provide to our fellow emergency responders and our neighboring citizens in that city.”

Pope said that the fire service is a family and added that answering the call to help is just what they do.

“We know these guys and gals,” said Pope. “We know them from training with them in the state fire academy and other training opportunities. We know them through the fire fighter’s association and other means. So, we do have personal connections with a good many responders there. But anytime any fire service agency or fellow emergency responder agency is in need, we always step up to help.”

The extensive water crisis has not only affected drinking water but also affected fire protection.

“They had to think outside the box to be able to utilize assisting agencies to be able to do tanker support in the event of a large fire,” said Pope. “They did not have adequate water pressure on the city mains.”

Pope said that other fire stations in Jackson brought water tankers in case of fire emergencies to the Jackson area.

“(Firefighters) had to adapt and overcome with other means to be able to provide those services,” he said.

Although the Collins Fire Department is doing its part to help, Pope said that he’s thankful to the community for always being willing to lend a hand regardless of the location.

“Mississippians are very giving and caring people no matter what part of the state it is,” said Pope. “If somebody is in need, they’re going to step up, and they’re going to assist. Here in the pine belt, it’s always that way.”

The water drive will continue at Fire Station 1 in Collins until September 18.

