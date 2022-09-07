City of Hattiesburg making improvements to water infrastructure

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg plans to spend over $1.3 million to improve certain water infrastructure facilities.

The improvements are part of the phase two updates to Water Plant No. 1.

The city started phase one improvements back in May. Those improvements included a new rapid mix tank, a modernized lime feeder and a chlorine vent fan.

Phase two improvements will help the city keep its score of 5.0 with the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“These phase two improvements will move our aeration system, which again takes the iron out of the drinking water from a forced aeration to a gravity aeration, which actually requires less maintenance because you’re not having to deal with fans and pumps that can go out at any time, and so, to take it to a gravity aeration system means less maintenance and just consistent quality that we can count on,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

Phase two construction is expected to begin in three months.

