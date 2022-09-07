Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

City of Hattiesburg making improvements to water infrastructure

The City of Hattiesburg plans to spend over $1.3 million to improve certain water infrastructure facilities.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg plans to spend over $1.3 million to improve certain water infrastructure facilities.

The improvements are part of the phase two updates to Water Plant No. 1.

The city started phase one improvements back in May. Those improvements included a new rapid mix tank, a modernized lime feeder and a chlorine vent fan.

Phase two improvements will help the city keep its score of 5.0 with the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“These phase two improvements will move our aeration system, which again takes the iron out of the drinking water from a forced aeration to a gravity aeration, which actually requires less maintenance because you’re not having to deal with fans and pumps that can go out at any time, and so, to take it to a gravity aeration system means less maintenance and just consistent quality that we can count on,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

Phase two construction is expected to begin in three months.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
police lights
Police seek to identify three individuals in grand larceny case
The Horse Cave Adult Bookstore in Kentucky is closing its doors after being under investigation...
Adult bookstore closes after 2 deaths, illegal activity, authorities say
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

Michael Tyler
Grand jury returns indictment against rapper Mystikal for rape, domestic abuse
BOOKS BY DR. JASON A. BEVERLY
Hub City author visits hometown for ‘Lunch with Books’ at the library
The USM Foundation received $16.9 million in donations during FY22 making it a record-breaking...
USM sees record-breaking donations in FY22
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 9/7
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 9/7