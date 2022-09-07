Back Bay Mission helps restore Gulfport woman’s house

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Mann had been dealing with a leaking roof for more than a year.

When WLOX first reported about her situation in July, there was damage all through the house, and the 84-year-old didn’t have working drainage in her kitchen.

However, that now has been fixed, along with the roof, drywall throughout the house and a bathroom sink with a vanity.

It was all done through Back Bay Mission.

“Now, most of Mrs. Mann’s major issues are taken care of,” said Back Bay Mission construction manager Craig Steenkamp. “We’re proud to go out and serve the community, and it breaks my heart that so many people are in this situation. But that’s what Back Bay Mission is here to do – to come out and serve the people that don’t have the resources, don’t have the means.”

The increasing number of projects are becoming more difficult to manage with financial and volunteer shortages.

“We’re overwhelmed with people needing help right now,” Steenkamp said. “We’ve got an enormous amount of applications, and we’ve even started telling people to call back in a few weeks because we’ve got to process so many.”

Mann received help from Christine Brice, who has been an advocate for Mann and others like her. She helped connect Mann with Back Bay Mission.

Brice said her motivation comes from one place.

“To God be the glory,” she said. “He has given me the strength to go out and make a difference in families’ lives, and I’m just trying to do His will.”

That’s why Mann is so deeply appreciative.

“I thank almighty God for you all reaching out helping people, helping the less fortunate,” she said. “And I thank you from the depths of my heart.”

If you’d like to volunteer to help or donate, call 228-432-0301 or visit www.thebackbaymission.org.

