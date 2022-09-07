Win Stuff
3 HPD officers recognized for utilizing crisis intervention training

Three Hattiesburg police officers were recognized during Tuesday's city council meeting for their efforts in de-escalating a situation.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three Hattiesburg police officers were recognized during Tuesday’s city council meeting for their efforts in de-escalating a situation.

Mayor Toby Barker made a special presentation to officers Eric Lopez, Christopher Sumrall and James Harrison.

The officers recently used CIT, or crisis intervention team training, to effectively calm a person down before encouraging treatment.

“Family members called the police department in reference to a family member who was in crisis,” said HPD Chief Peggy Sealy. “The police department responded, the officers responded and were able to give the family and the person in need assistance and was able to get them proper help through Pine Belt Mental Health... It was a great outcome for the situation.”

Chief Sealy says 40 HPD officers are currently trained in CIT.

