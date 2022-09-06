ZZ Top set to perform in Hattiesburg in November

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you a music lover? If so, you’re in luck.

“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” ZZ Top will perform Friday, Nov. 4, at The Lawn at Lake Terrace.

Tickets for ZZ Top Raw Whiskey Tour go on sale on Friday, Sept. 9, and can be purchased HERE.

ZZ Top has been playing a mix of rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio for well over a half-century. They are well-known for beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain.

The band was founded in Houston in 1969 by members of rival bands: Billy Gibbons’ Moving Sidewalks and Frank Beard and Dusty Hill’s American Blues. Their third album, 1973′s Tres Hombres, brought them national attention with the hit “La Grange,” still one of the band’s signature pieces today.

Songs on their 1983 album found success on MTV such as “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs.” It was one of the music industry’s first albums to have been certified Diamond, a reflection of U.S. domestic sales exceeding 10 million units.

The band has performed before millions of fans on four continents and has been the subject of their own Grammy-nominated documentary titled That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.

The band’s line-up of the bearded Gibbons, Hill and Beard, who ironically is clean shaven, remained intact for more than 50 years until Hill’s passing.

When Hill temporarily departed the tour in the summer of 2021, it was a given that Elwood Francis, a ZZ Top guitar tech, would be the perfect choice to stand in for Hill until he could return; however, Hill’s return was not to be, and Elwood continues to handle the bass duties for the band.

Presenting sponsors for the show are Stokes Distributing, Miller Lite, Coors Lite and Truly, and additional sponsors are RE/MAX, Pine Belt Motors, Pine Belt Chevrolet Buick, Pine Belt CDJR, Courtesy Ford and Pine Belt Honda.

Doors are expected to open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is 8 p.m.

