Southern University donates cases of bottled water to support JSU student-athletes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each fall, one of the biggest competitions in the SWAC takes place between Southern University and Jackson State University. However, Jackson’s water crisis puts the focus on the real battle — clean drinking water.

Southern put competition aside to deliver a shipment of water to JSU to support student-athletes.

Fans are accustomed to seeing tough plays on the gridiron between Southern and Jackson State, but that rivalry is on the back burner for now. Tuesday, Southern University’s Alumni Association’s Jackson Chapter donated more than 100 cases of water to Jackson State University’s Athletics Department.

“We also have gift cards for the students here at JSU,” said Southern University Alumni Association Jackson Chapter President Brenda Hayes Williams. “We know that this has been a trying time for them, and we just want to join together as fellowHBCU and show our love and support.”

JSU Coach Otis Riddley is a Jackson native and Director of Player Personnel. He is grateful for the support.

“I would say initially we were speechless,” said Riddley. “It’s not something you normally hear coming from Baton Rouge to Jackson, Mississippi, but we’re very thankful. We know they’re good people down there. We appreciate the rivalry, but even more, we appreciate the HBCU family coming together to help us out”.

Tuesday, students were learning virtually because of the city’s water issues.

Southern officials say the focus is on giving aid to the students.

Southern University Alumni Federation President Carlton Jones traveled from Baton Rouge to join the Jackson chapter to meet with JSU officials.

“We’re one big family,” said Jones. “Jackson State is one of those universities that’s here to matriculate students, graduate, put out great students, and Southern University is here to support that.”

Kamesha Hill is JSU Director of Auxiliary Enterprises and is elated that a big rival reached out to the university.

“It is overwhelming the support we’re receiving from our fellow SWAC peers, as well as others around the nation,” said Hill. “So this one time, I will say ‘Go Jags’ and thanks, but it’s a great day to be a Tiger.”

Both schools hope this crisis will have passed when Southern takes on Jackson State on October 29 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“We come together, and we help each other,” said SU Alumni Association past president Marnee Tompkins. “That’s what HBCUs are all about.”

The SU Alumni Association also provided gift cards for students on campus. It is also raising funds to provide JSU students with toiletries and other needed items, as well as for the families of Southern students who live in Jackson.

Donations can be made through the Southern University Jackson MS Alumni Cash App.

