Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Police seek to identify three individuals in grand larceny case

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A security camera captured footage of three individuals involved in the theft of $4,000 from a Hattiesburg business.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said the incident occurred on August 31 at a local convenience store on Hardy Street. During the incident, police said someone stole the money from a container in the business’s back room.

Security footage shows two males and one female that entered the store at different times. However, all three left together in a white four-door sedan.

Police ask anyone with information on the identities of the three individuals in the footage below to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Sumrall, 18, of Heidelberg.
Heidelberg man arrested on multiple charges in Jones Co.
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
police lights
Hattiesburg PD arrest six juveniles, recover 16 firearms

Latest News

Annie B’s is offering buffet items to first responders and healthcare workers in recognition of...
Annie B’s ‘Patriots Day Celebration’ lunch set for Friday
Tickets for ZZ Top Raw Whiskey Tour go on sale on Friday, Sept. 9.
ZZ Top set to perform in Hattiesburg in November
LPD hosts water donation drive for citizens of Jackson
LPD hosts water donation drive for citizens of Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson