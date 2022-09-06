Police seek to identify three individuals in grand larceny case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A security camera captured footage of three individuals involved in the theft of $4,000 from a Hattiesburg business.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said the incident occurred on August 31 at a local convenience store on Hardy Street. During the incident, police said someone stole the money from a container in the business’s back room.

Security footage shows two males and one female that entered the store at different times. However, all three left together in a white four-door sedan.

Police ask anyone with information on the identities of the three individuals in the footage below to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

