Pine Belt church promotes mentorship in youth outreach

WEST POINT YOUTH(GRAY)
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Youth leaders at one Hub City church said they are making sure to reach all parts of the community to make an impact.

Calvin Bogan, a youth pastor at West Point Church, said he’s concerned about weekend headlines involving six juveniles arrested on multiple felonies - all between the ages of 12 and 15.

“I think to hear that story, in my mind, as a youth pastor, it really gives me another alarm to make sure we go even harder in the schools, in the communities, in these neighborhoods,” said Bogan.

He said their goal is to help kids realize their identity is not based on their environment, but their identity is who they were designed to be.

“See hope in your own story,” he said.

Bogan works to connect with parents of the Pine Belt. The goal is to provide alternatives for teens to keep them out of trouble, meet them where they are and create an alliance of positive role models.

“Social media is a tool, but a tool in the hand of the wrong person can become a weapon,” said Bogan. “If I give a hammer to a carpenter, he can build a house. If I give a hammer to a one-year-old, they can cause a concussion.”

West Point is one of many churches and local organizations in the Pine Belt offering youth outreach programs. However, Bogan said West Point’s program prioritizes getting families involved.

“We say a lot of times that kids are losing their imagination,” said Bogan. “With them losing their imagination, it’s hard for them to see something different that’s in front of them.”

West Point also has a prison ministry, and they’ve assisted youth at the juvenile detention center to share hope and help others.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

