Petal Healing Garden home run derby fundraiser moved to Saturday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Healing Garden has announced that their home run derby fundraiser has been moved to this weekend.

According to the non-profit organization, the “Take Me Out to the Home Run Derby” has been moved to Saturday, Sept. 10, due to poor weather conditions.

The event will take place at the Robert E. Russell Sports Complex in Petal from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. It is an adult-only derby and there is a $10 entry fee. Participants are asked to bring their own bat as none will be provided at the derby.

A $300 cash prize and five percent of the entry fees will be awarded to the grand prize winner, and the second place winner will receive $100 and five percent of the entry fees. Other prizes include gifts from Grand Central Outfitters and New Hope Chest.

Rules for the derby have been posted on the Facebook event page.

Dragon The Wagon LLC will be at the derby to provide a selection of food for attendees and participants.

In addition to attending the derby, those who wish to support the garden can do so by donating by PayPal to @petalhealinggarden or by providing compost, filler for raised beds, gardening tools and labor for the garden.

The “Take Me Out to the Home Run Derby” is being sponsored in part by Lockout Locksmith.

