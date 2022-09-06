Lillie Burney Learning Center working to help students improve

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hub City school is working to help students improve on both the behavior and academic fronts.

According to the state Department of Education, Mississippi’s dropout rate hit 8.5% during the 2020-2021 school year. That’s a downward trend from the 13.9% rate in 2014.

The Lillie Burney Learning Center, a part of Hattiesburg Public Schools, works to keep decreasing that number.

“The learning center is not just for students who have made mistakes and need that second chance, but it’s other programs that we want to offer to help students who may would have otherwise dropped out,” said Veronica Jordan, lead teacher at Lillie Burney.

The center is Hattiesburg’s alternative school, but it also reaches students district-wide through programs such as Learning About Behavior (L.A.B.).

L.A.B. helps elementary students with challenges in a regular classroom environment develop better socio-emotional understanding.

“We call them separate programs because (the students) are not sent here for a behavior or to the alternative program, but it is... we like to call it an alternative education or alternative learning site,” Jordan said.

While several of the center’s programs focus on behavior inside the walls of the schools, it also implements programs, such as the Kindness Initiative, that help kids in all areas of life.

“It’s a grant that we get, and it goes towards kindness, spreading kindness, and getting the students, the staff, everyone to spread kindness, do more things, random acts of kindness and just making kindness a part of the school culture and an everyday part of their culture,” said Caren Steward an English Teacher at Lillie Burney. “Their lifestyle not only at school but at home and teaching them that kindness should be a part of life and your personality

