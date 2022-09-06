Labor Day travelers see decrease in gas prices

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With more Labor Day travelers expected this year, the city of Laurel has seen its fair share of people out and about.

The Jones County Circle K employees also reported more in-store traffic, and the big reason is cheap gas.

Michelle Abney, the Customer Service Representative for Circle K, gave insight into how gas prices affected labor day traffic.

“I’ve never seen so many (people),” said Abney. “On regular days, it’s kind of, we still busy, but not over the weekend like Labor Day weekend.

“The traffic has been so up because we had a gas sale which was $2.81 per gallon instead of the regular price. We had lines wrapped around the building and also out to the sides of the street. We had other workers here, out here, directing traffic. That’s just how bad it was. We was very busy.”

The average price at the pump continues to fall, according to AAA.

