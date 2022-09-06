Grand Paradise Waterpark ends summer season on Labor Day

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in the Pine Belt took advantage of good weather on Labor Day and spent the day in splashing fun.

Grand Paradise, in Collins, celebrated the holiday and marked it as the last day of the summer season for the waterpark.

Although the season is ending, waterpark head lifeguard and manager Heather Pickering said this summer was successful.

“We try to keep our employees safe and tried to go through all the safety measures,” said Pickering. “COVID was really hard, but we bounced back. It was really tough for small businesses, but we had a full staff today. We are still taking safety precautions and things like that with our staff. But we are still doing good. We’ve had a lot of great kids who have been working here over the summer.”

Waterpark lifeguard Caleb Keys said his favorite part of the summer was creating friendships with his co-workers.

“Summer has been great,” said Keys. “We have had a lot of really nice patrons and a lot of fun here at Grand Paradise Waterpark, both for the staff and the patrons.”

After this Labor Day weekend, leaders will prepare for next year with plans to grow even more.

“We are always looking to expand,” said Pickering. “You know we would love to add on. We do have something in the works; it’s just a matter of where to put it. We have seven acres right now. We do have an area we can expand to, so we are always looking to update. We had some updates and new features this year. We’ve built some new VIP cabanas, so you know, just a little bit at a time.”

This is the 15th year for the Grand Paradise Waterpark.

