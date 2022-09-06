Forrest County sheriff’s office body cameras update

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the big questions at the Tuesday, Sep. 6, Forrest County Board of Supervisors meeting was the status of body cameras for deputies in Forrest County.

The department ordered the cameras in July, even before the Jul. 14 deputy-involved shooting when Maurice Hughes died in the Palmers Crossing Community.

At the time of the shooting, deputies did not have body cameras, so there was no footage of the shooting.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said most of the radio equipment ordered has arrived, but the cameras have not.

“The body cams have been ordered,” said Sims. “We are waiting to receive those; we already have our policies and procedures in place. We have done some preliminary work in regard to training on the body cameras and how we will access the information, how we classify it, retention issues and those things.”

According to Sims, the department has ordered 60 body cameras for deputies and correctional officers.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.