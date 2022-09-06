Win Stuff
Families enjoy Labor Day in the Hub City

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Most people pile into cars to travel over the Labor Day Weekend, but others, like the Nelsons, spend the holiday closer to home.

Avie Nelson and her husband both work full-time jobs, and they try to get quality time with their kids whenever possible. They decided to make the most of the long holiday weekend right here in their hometown of Hattiesburg.

“We just decided we would lounge around in the morning time and then get out and go get something to eat and then get out the streets and enjoy this weather,” said Nelson. “It’s not too hot, and it’s not cool at all, but it’s perfect, so we decided to come out here to the tennis courts at Hattiesburg Zoo, Hattiesburg Kemper Park.”

While it’s nice to have time to relax, Avie and her husband want to make sure their kids know what Labor Day is actually about.

“We’ve been teaching our children about Labor Day,” said Nelson. “They’ve been understanding, for one, for us, the biggest thing is to just be able to take a break from our labors throughout the week, everything that we do.”

Nelson also said how much this holiday means to her and her husband, making note of how it gives them more time to spend together as a family.

“We’re away from each other nearly 80% of the day,” said Nelson. “Just being able to, just our awake hours being able to spend more hours together and just show each other love and how much we appreciate their presence, each other’s presence on today.”

The Nelson family enjoyed Kemper Park’s tennis courts, and playground this Labor Day.

