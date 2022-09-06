Community Action Team meets with Forrest Co. Supervisors for update on July deputy-involved shooting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Palmer’s Crossing Community Action Team wants answers to lingering questions surrounding the Jul. 14 shooting of Maurice Hughes.

Representatives of the community brought their questions to the Forrest County Board of Supervisors and Forrest County sheriff at the board meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 6.

“I’m not angry this morning,” said Rev. Nathan Jordan, executive administrator of the Palmers Crossing team. “I am upset, and I am totally surprised because you told us openly you would take care of it, but you didn’t.”

The sheriff’s office said four Forrest County deputies tried to serve a civil commitment warrant on Maurice Hughes on Jul. 14. Hughes reportedly hit a deputy in the head with a blunt object, leading to a deputy firing his gun and killing Hughes.

Jordan told the board that there had been little to no communication with the community since that evening.

One piece of information revealed in Tuesday’s meeting included the job status of the deputy who fired the fatal shot.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims said the deputy has returned to full duty, although the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has not finalized the incident report.

“Although we do not have the final reports of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, I have talked to the investigators and their superiors and asked the question specifically if there was anything that was glaring or lead to any type of doubt in returning the deputy,” said Sims.

Sims also said deputies involved with critical incidents must undergo a psychological evaluation before returning to service, and he considered these results before putting the deputy back in the field.

“It was not an easy decision, but at the same time, I had to take community interest and department interest, all that into consideration in making those decisions,” said Sims.

Jordan said he hopes the action team will be able to get answers soon for the family and community.

“We will stand together,” said Jordan. “We are in Forrest County, city of Hattiesburg. We are supposed to be able to take care of our own and at all times, let us try to have good communities.”

According to Sims, the deputy has been assigned to a different patrol location.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.