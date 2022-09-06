Coast military veteran opens Gorilla Firearms

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Robert Holloway is locked and loaded. The military veteran officially opened the doors of his new business, Gorilla Firearms.

“We offer pistol, shotgun, and rifle classes through NRA,” Holloway said. “We also sell weapons. We sell ammunition, ARs, handhelds, compacts, sub-compacts, and regular length.”

The Coast businessman is already making headlines while touting becoming the first brick and mortar, Federal Firearms Licensed, Black-owned business in Mississippi. Now he’s looking to educate minorities about their Second Amendment rights and dispel stigmas in connection to the Black community.

“The media at times, that’s just what it has shown,” Holloway said. “A lot of those criminals use firearms. That’s just a catalyst that keeps us away from it. Even walking into a gun shop. I, myself, and some others feel as if we’re out of place. I want to change the narrative and let people know that the Second Amendment is for everyone. All colors, creeds, ethnicities.”

Holloway said it starts with knowledge and instruction. He said his business is designed to increase both.

“I feel like we’re not educated enough,” Holloway added. “I’m here to educate. We sell weapons and we also teach. That’s what we’re about; that’s what we’re doing.”

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, White Americans buy about 55% of firearms. There has been, however, an uptick in the purchase of weapons by Black Americans since the start of the pandemic.

