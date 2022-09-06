Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Coast military veteran opens Gorilla Firearms

The Coast businessman is already making headlines.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Robert Holloway is locked and loaded. The military veteran officially opened the doors of his new business, Gorilla Firearms.

“We offer pistol, shotgun, and rifle classes through NRA,” Holloway said. “We also sell weapons. We sell ammunition, ARs, handhelds, compacts, sub-compacts, and regular length.”

The Coast businessman is already making headlines while touting becoming the first brick and mortar, Federal Firearms Licensed, Black-owned business in Mississippi. Now he’s looking to educate minorities about their Second Amendment rights and dispel stigmas in connection to the Black community.

“The media at times, that’s just what it has shown,” Holloway said. “A lot of those criminals use firearms. That’s just a catalyst that keeps us away from it. Even walking into a gun shop. I, myself, and some others feel as if we’re out of place. I want to change the narrative and let people know that the Second Amendment is for everyone. All colors, creeds, ethnicities.”

Holloway said it starts with knowledge and instruction. He said his business is designed to increase both.

“I feel like we’re not educated enough,” Holloway added. “I’m here to educate. We sell weapons and we also teach. That’s what we’re about; that’s what we’re doing.”

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, White Americans buy about 55% of firearms. There has been, however, an uptick in the purchase of weapons by Black Americans since the start of the pandemic.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
police lights
Police seek to identify three individuals in grand larceny case
Tickets for ZZ Top Raw Whiskey Tour go on sale on Friday, Sept. 9.
ZZ Top set to perform in Hattiesburg in November

Latest News

Luke Stewart, Oak Grove
Player of the Week: Luke Stewart’s 51-yard FG lifts Oak Grove to walk-off win
Luke Stewart, Oak Grove
Player of the Week: Luke Stewart's 51-yard FG lifts Oak Grove to walk-off win
Robert Henry, Jones College
Robert Henry earns MACCC Offensive Player of the Week
Robert Henry, Jones College
Robert Henry earns MACCC Offensive Player of the Week
6pm Headlines 9/6
6pm Headlines 9/6