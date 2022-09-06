Win Stuff
City of Hattiesburg says Hardy St. roundabout is almost complete

Traffic signs, cones and barrels are still scattered throughout the Hardy Street roundabout.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic signs, cones and barrels are still scattered throughout the Hardy Street roundabout.

The intersection may look unfinished, but Hattiesburg city officials said that’s soon to change.

Lamar Rutland, Director of Engineering for the city, said workers would be back out there this week putting the final touches on it.

“We probably have about a month or so left of construction,” said Rutland. “The contractor is about to place the final layer of asphalt on the roundabout itself. The roundabout will be closed starting tomorrow and will go through Friday.”

Rutland also said that once the asphalt is cured, they will complete striping and finish up with landscaping.

Construction started in October of 2021.

