Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Annie B’s ‘Patriots Day Celebration’ lunch set for Friday

Annie B’s is offering buffet items to first responders and healthcare workers in recognition of...
Annie B’s is offering buffet items to first responders and healthcare workers in recognition of Patriot Day.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Covington County restaurant is getting ready to serve a big meal to those who have served others.

Annie B’s will be hosting its annual “Patriots Day Celebration” on Friday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This event offers a free meal to veterans, law enforcement members, emergency medical technicians and fire department volunteers. The restaurant will also recognize health care workers and City of Collins and Covington County staff.

To participate, you are asked to bring photo identification or a work badge. The offer is for dine-in only.

You can find a full list of menu items for the celebration below or on Annie B’s Facebook page.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Sumrall, 18, of Heidelberg.
Heidelberg man arrested on multiple charges in Jones Co.
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
police lights
Hattiesburg PD arrest six juveniles, recover 16 firearms

Latest News

LPD hosts water donation drive for citizens of Jackson
LPD hosts water donation drive for citizens of Jackson
Labor Day at Kemper Park
Families enjoy Labor Day in the Hub City
The Lillie Burney Learning Center offers programs for students district-wide.
Lillie Burney Learning Center working to help students improve
-
LIST: Water donation locations in the Pine Belt