Annie B’s ‘Patriots Day Celebration’ lunch set for Friday

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Covington County restaurant is getting ready to serve a big meal to those who have served others.

Annie B’s will be hosting its annual “Patriots Day Celebration” on Friday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This event offers a free meal to veterans, law enforcement members, emergency medical technicians and fire department volunteers. The restaurant will also recognize health care workers and City of Collins and Covington County staff.

To participate, you are asked to bring photo identification or a work badge. The offer is for dine-in only.

You can find a full list of menu items for the celebration below or on Annie B’s Facebook page.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.