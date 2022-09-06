09/06 Ryan’s “Dreary, but Mostly Dry” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Not going to be the best looking day once again, but it will be a bit cooler and not all that wet. Yesterday saw very little rain for a few hours in the afternoon, and today I expect the occasional light shower at the “worst” as moisture continues to stream across the sky. That’ll lead to another grey, cooler day with a high near 85. While the rain will largely stay away today, that won’t be the case for the rest of the week. Expect the rain chances to slowly creep upwards until Friday, which I expect will be the wettest day off the week at 60%. That’s all due to a couple of slow-moving fronts closing in. The first arrives Thursday night/Friday, and instead of passing through will begin shifting into the warm front of another developing low. This one will finally pass through the area by the start of next week, which will usher in nearly a full week of dry, sunny days!

