09/06 Rex’s ‘chance for rainshowers’ Tuesday evening forcast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Tuesday evening everyone!

Overnight, you can expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s.

On Wednesday, we have a good chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon through the early evening. The chance of rain is 50%, and highs will be in the upper 80s.

Patchy fog is likely by late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with lows in the lower 70s. During the day on Thursday, you can expect a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-80s.

For Friday into the weekend, look for a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

