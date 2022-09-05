Win Stuff
UPDATE: Hattiesburg man arrested for check fraud

Police say additional charges are pending against Conner, 42, of Hattiesburg, as the investigation continues.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars tonight after a two-day search by local law enforcement.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 42-year-old Joseph Conner on Sunday, September 4, on multiple forgery-uttering felonies for cashing fake checks at banks around the Hub City.

The three most recent incidents and their amounts are as follows:

  • May 2022, cashed a fake check for $2,449.04
  • May 2022, cashed a fake check for $3,641.00
  • May 2022, cashed a fake check for $3,341.82

Police said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

