UPDATE: Hattiesburg man arrested for check fraud

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars tonight after a two-day search by local law enforcement.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 42-year-old Joseph Conner on Sunday, September 4, on multiple forgery-uttering felonies for cashing fake checks at banks around the Hub City.

The three most recent incidents and their amounts are as follows:

May 2022, cashed a fake check for $2,449.04



May 2022, cashed a fake check for $3,641.00



May 2022, cashed a fake check for $3,341.82

Police said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

