UPDATE: Hattiesburg man arrested for check fraud
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars tonight after a two-day search by local law enforcement.
The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 42-year-old Joseph Conner on Sunday, September 4, on multiple forgery-uttering felonies for cashing fake checks at banks around the Hub City.
The three most recent incidents and their amounts are as follows:
- May 2022, cashed a fake check for $2,449.04
- May 2022, cashed a fake check for $3,641.00
- May 2022, cashed a fake check for $3,341.82
Police said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.
