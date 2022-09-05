Win Stuff
Separate shooting deaths under investigation in Jackson County

Law enforcement agencies are investigating two separate shootings, both occurring in Jackson...
Law enforcement agencies are investigating two separate shootings, both occurring in Jackson County Sunday night.(Gray News, file image)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday night, law enforcement agencies responded to two unrelated shootings in Jackson County which left two people dead.

A man died after a shooting in Moss Point, and a woman died after a shooting in Vancleave.

Moss Point Police responded to a scene on Molden Street around 11 p.m., where they found 37-year-old Kevin Hardiman suffering from gunshot wounds. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms he died of his injuries. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley confirms they took one person into custody.

A separate, unrelated shooting also occurred in Vancleave Sunday night. The victim has not been identified at this time, but Sheriff Mike Ezell confirms it was a domestic homicide where one woman was killed. Deputies took one man into custody.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

If you have any information about the Moss Point incident, contact Moss Point Police at (228) 475-1711. If you have any information about the Vancleave incident, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 896-3000.

