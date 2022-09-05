Pine Belt Fair has successful first weekend despite the rain

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, the Pine Belt Fair brought the Hub City classic rides, fair food and the return of the Hypnotist Show by Benjamin Jackson.

“The comedy hypnotist show is basically, like, I get people to come up on stage, and I hypnotize them to do different, funny things,” said Jackson. “And lots of people come, and they love the show because when you’re under hypnosis, you do feel relaxed, and it’s a very good experience. And of course, when you get up from hypnosis, you feel very energetic, so lots of people love to do that. And it’s a fun show to see.”

Although many made their way to the Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center for the fair’s first weekend, fair organizers said the wet weather took a toll on attendance numbers.

“Well, here at the fair, we got a good amount of rides here, games and food, and we’ve got a few people to come out,” said Jackson. “The thing that’s hurting us, I believe, is the weather. A lot of people thinking it’s going to rain, like today it’s not supposed to rain at all, and so I think the clouds scare some people away, but we’ve got a good 3,00 people here.

“I wouldn’t be scared of the weather. Just look at the radar. But, whatever, just come out and have fun. I mean, it only takes a couple of hours. We’ve got a couple of shows to see that are free with your paid admission to come in.”

The Pine Belt Fair will be in town until September 11.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.