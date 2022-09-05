LIST: Water donation locations in the Pine Belt
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson.
Below is a list of organizations and places you can make still donations to:
- Petal Healing Garden - To donate water visit the organization’s Facebook page or call 601-408-3856.
- Forrest County Branch of the NAACP: Water donations are being taken at St. James C.M.E. Church on Country Club Road, but you are asked to call either 601-550-0080 or 601-307-5377 before coming to the church.
- Twin Forks Rising Community Development Corporation: The organization’s office at 601 E. Pine Street will take donations of water and monetary donations from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.
- Laurel Police Department: Water donations can be dropped off at Collins Fire Station No. 1, located at 200 South First Street from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. through Sept. 18.
- Collins Fire Department: Water donations can be dropped off at Collins Fire Station No. 1, located at 200 South First Street from 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Sept. 18.
- Marion County Sheriff’s Office: The water drop-off location will be at the Civil Defense office from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. through September 8.
This list will be updated if more drop-off locations are provided.
