Labor Day deals are underway in the Pine Belt

By Tia McKenzie
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today, shoppers were in and out of stores, weaving through aisles, filling baskets with fresh produce, meats and other goods.

Local Corner Market employees said they were prepared for the Labor Day rush and greeted guests with smiles and fully stocked shelves.

Cicely Garrette stopped by the grocery store to grab some last-minute items. She said she was happy to get an extra day to relax.

“Well, today, I just really want to talk some smack about that Sunday night football,” said Garrette. “I’m really just enjoying my day being away from the office. As of right now, if I can catch up on some good deals and hang out with some family and friends, I’m going to have a great day.”

While delicious food goes hand-in-hand with the holiday, Garrette said time spent with friends and family is the best part.

However, she’s reminding everyone to stay safe while celebrating.

“Enjoy the day, have a mental break and do whatever you need to do to make yourself happy on Labor Day,” said Garrette. “Have fun, but please be safe. Life is too short, so you don’t want to have one mistake to where you don’t live the rest of your life.”

According to the 2022 Labor Day Weekend Consumer Survey report, 51% of surveyed consumers expect inflation to impact their Labor Day plans.

