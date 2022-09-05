Win Stuff
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. reminds drivers to be safe this Labor Day

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reminding people about the importance of keeping roads safe this holiday.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reminding people about the importance of keeping roads safe this holiday.

Lance Chancellor, JCSD public information officer and grants administrator, said there will be a lot of traffic on the roadways.

The department is participating in the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ national campaign with the goal is to stop drunk drivers.

“Whether we’re working some special traffic enforcement program details, which we’re doing this weekend, or whether we’re just out in our everyday patrol efforts, if you are drinking and driving, or plan on being impaired, get a designated driver,” said Chancellor. “Get someone that is sober that can drive you home, or stay at your friend or family member’s house. If you’re out somewhere today or grilling out and having a party today, stay there if you’re impaired.”

Chancellor said they have already made three DUI arrests overnight in Jones County.

