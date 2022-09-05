Hub City hosts 8th annual Combo Classic Tennis Tournament

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was the final day of the Combo Classic Tennis Tournament hosted by the Racquet Club of Hattiesburg.

A fun-filled way to celebrate Labor Day weekend, players competed in doubles and mixed doubles.

Carrie Olsson, an assistant professional coach, said it’s never too late to get into the game.

“Tennis is a lifelong sport,” said Olsson. “My first doubles partner was 86 years old. She used to call me ‘her legs.’ I knew right then and there that anybody can play tennis at any time. You want to start when you’re 10? You want to start when you’re 4? You want to start when you’re 50? It’s a sport for everybody.”

The Racquet Club will next host its annual Oyster Luv Tournament on the weekend of October 21-23.

