Historic Sumrall church ‘deteriorating’ due to flooding, services canceled

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Founded in 1904 and rebuilt in 1952, St. Louis Missionary Baptist Church is a staple and safe haven for the Sumrall community.

With the pandemic interrupting services for the last two years, church members said they’re ready to get back in pews, but now there’s a bigger issue - water damage due to continuous flooding.

Mold and mildew line the basement walls of the church, making breathing unbearable.

Queenie Carter, a member for over 70 years, said the church has a special in her heart, with her father previously serving as the deacon and her mother the pianist.

“It means a lot to me,” said Carter. “When I come in here, it’s like I’m coming back to see my parents when I come into this church. To see it go down like that, just from negligence, it’s horrible.”

Robert Caines, another life-long member, said drainage has been a problem for as long as he can remember.

“We got the basement door open down there, and it’s water in the basement,” said Caines. “The rooms, we keep them open to hold the mildew (smell) down.”

A former place of refuge, members now say the church is in dire need of repair.

“As long as that situation is going on, we can’t get the church back,” said Carter. “All I want them to do is fix it, no more band-aids.”

Church members said they hope to have a brief meeting next Sunday to discuss a plan for remediating the mold and repairing the damaged structures.

