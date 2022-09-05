Heidelberg man arrested on multiple charges in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to an overnight incident on Sunday involving a fight in progress.

According to the sheriff’s department, 18-year-old Anthony Sumrall, of Heidelberg, was reportedly trespassing and fighting with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend on Township Road.

JCSD Deputy Andrew Yates arrived on the scene and attempted to arrest Sumrall who physically resisted arrest.

Yates deployed his Taser, which was ineffective. Sumrall continued to resist arrest, leading to a physical altercation with Yates.

During the arrest, Yates was bitten four times on the leg by a dog that was on the scene. He was able to take Sumrall into custody despite having to deal with a dog attack.

Both Sumrall and Yates were treated on scene by EMServ Ambulance Service.

Sumrall was arrested on multiple charges including disorderly conduct, simple assault, trespassing- willfully and resisting arrest.

Deputy Yates returned to service following the incident response.

