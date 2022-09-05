Hattiesburg operates abbreviated pick-up schedule due to Labor Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In observance of Labor Day on Monday, City Hall and related offices for the City of Hattiesburg, except for public safety, are closed.

Sanitation crews will also operate an abbreviated schedule. You can find the schedule below:

Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

- Closed for Labor Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

- Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays.

- Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1 & 2.

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

- Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays.

- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.

Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

- Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Wednesday.

- Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek.

- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4.

Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

- Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Thursdays.

- Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 5.

For more information, click HERE.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.