Hattiesburg High gearing up for First Responder’s Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Instructors at Hattiesburg High School are gearing up for its First Responders’ Day event.

Emergency personnel from multiple agencies throughout the Hub City will be at the event, including the Hattiesburg Fire Department, EMS, ASAP Ambulance and the military.

High School Law and Public Safety Instructor Sherod Reed said students would also be able to apply for jobs in those safety fields.

“Our students need to know, as well as our community, we have these resources,” said Reed. “Public safety is a huge part of our lives every day, whether you work in it or not. And I want them to get the interviews, so we will have those agencies on site for the students who qualify for it. Because a lot of these students will not go to college, we have to be that transparent, and if we have the opportunity for them to got to work in these types of fields, then we are doing ourselves a justice.”

The event will be Friday, Sep. 9, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Hattiesburg High School.

