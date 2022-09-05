A few shower will be possible on Tuesday, but rain chances will go up later this week.

This evening will be mostly cloudy as temperatures fall into the low 80s. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy. A few hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Rain chances will go up for the middle to late part of the week.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Thursday and Friday will be pretty rainy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Scattered t-storms will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

