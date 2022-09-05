Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling off a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.

The Panama City Beach Police Department responded around 7 a.m. Saturday to a report of a child that had fallen off a balcony at Laketown Wharf Resort, according to WJHG.

Police say the 4-year-old child fell from a third-floor balcony around 4:30 a.m Saturday. The child did not survive the fall.

Police say the child was found by someone going to the gym.

The child’s family was visiting the area from Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at Forest Glen...
2 women suffer injuries in Saturday shooting in Hattiesburg
-
Woman found dead in Laurel motel identified
police lights
Hattiesburg PD arrest six juveniles, recover 16 firearms
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago

Latest News

labor sign
Experts say private industry unionization efforts being fueled by demand for labor, question how long the movement will last
Authorities say one person has been killed and nine others are missing, including a child,...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
Today was the final day of the Combo Classic Tennis Tournament hosted by the Racquet Club of...
Hub City hosts 8th annual Combo Classic Tennis Tournament
Founded in 1904 and rebuilt in 1952, St. Louis Missionary Baptist Church is a staple and safe...
Historic Sumrall church ‘deteriorating’ due to flooding, services canceled