Chance encounter between strangers leads to organ transplant, life-long friendship

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - A chance encounter between strangers at Lady May in Ocean Springs led to a life-saving organ transplant and life-long friendship.

Four months ago, Linda Thompson was on a waiting list for a kidney transplant: one of about 100,000 in the United States, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“I was on dialysis for a year and a half and with no end in sight until we went to brunch that morning,” she told WLOX.

It was late May when Thompson met John and Wendy Wickham. The group shared a table in a crowded restaurant.

Over conversation, the Wickhams learned about Thompson’s ongoing kidney disease and her struggle to find a donor.

By the end of the meal, John realized that he shared the same rare blood type and that he wanted to apply to donate.

“We met on Sunday,” he said. “I submitted it on Monday at 6 a.m., and at 6:05, they were on the phone with me, the donor center.”

On July 26 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, one of John’s kidneys was removed and placed in Thompson. Her body accepted it.

“I always said from the beginning, why wouldn’t you if you could save a life,” John said. “You’ve got four to six weeks of inconvenience versus a lifetime of life.”

Prior to the procedure, Thompson underwent dialysis for four hours a day, three days a week.

“I don’t have to be on dialysis anymore,” Thompson said. “I have a lot more energy. I can get back to my normal life and do the things that, you know, I like to do and go back to work.”

John’s wife Wendy was by both of their sides every step of the way.

“Save somebody’s life,” she said. “It changes your own life.”

The three are now close friends and meet for brunch regularly.

“People come up all the time and call me a hero,” John said. “I’m not a hero. I did what God put me on the earth to do.”

The Health Resources and Services Administration reports that 17 people die in the United States each day waiting for an organ transplant.

Another person is added to the list every nine minutes.

