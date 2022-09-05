09/05 Ryan’s “Labor Day” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s Labor Day so a lot of people have an extra day off, and are watching the skies to see what kind of a day they’ll have. Well, that’s what I’m here for, and the verdict is...not too bad. To get the “bad news” out of the way right of the bat, there will be some rain. I don’t expect much, but most would say any on a holiday weekend is no good. Rain chances for today are at 40%, so a little higher than “average,” but not by much. Basically, there’s a stream of moisture overhead which is currently translating into consistent cloud cover, but as we head into the heat of the afternoon will develop at least a few showers. Severe weather is not expected, but thunderstorms are possible as is locally heavy rains. We should be far enough removed from the week before last’s flooding woes, but we’ll need to keep an eye on those later on this week as rain chances rise again. That means this week will be a bit up and down on the rain front with chances falling to 20% for tomorrow, then steadily climbing for the rest of the week as a slow moving front settles in.

This pattern will lead to a 70% rain chance day on Friday, before the stalled boundary begins to break down. That’ll keep at least a few clouds and showers in place over the weekend, but next week is trending in a drier, warmer, and more sunny direction.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.