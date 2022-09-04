Win Stuff
Local Pastor Receives Double Kidney Transplant

(pastor and wife)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Hattiesburg pastor received a double kidney transplant.

Pastor Edward Ruffin Jr. of Plymouth Rock Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi says that the bi lateral transplant was a surprise; he was only expecting one kidney at the time.

“They told me that they had a kidney prepared for me and actually, when I got there, they told me I was having a bi lateral surgery, which meant that I was getting two kidneys. I’m doing well, the kidneys are functioning fine.”

Ruffin’s wife, Brandi, says that Ruffin Jr. never stopped preaching through his process of dialysis and even after the transplant.

They both agreed that their biggest support came from their family, friends, and church family.

Ruffin Jr. is on the full road to recovery and continues to preach every Sunday.

