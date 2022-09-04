Win Stuff
The late James Charles Evers to have historic sign unveiling, honoring his life and legacy
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The late James Charles Evers will have a sign unveiling event commemorating the impact he left during his life.

Evers, a World War II veteran, and a prominent figure in the history of Mississippi and the United States will be honored and celebrated with a sign on the one-hundredth year of his birthday.

The ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 11, from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m., outside of the home of the late Evers at 2916 Hemingway Circle, Jackson, MS 39209.

“It is important that as we move forward, we do not forget our past. This historic sign is the first of many avenues that we plan to pursue to educate our citizens and future generations about Dad’s sensational life story and his part in Mississippi’s history. I know Dad would be proud of this moment,” said Velma Charlene Evers-Kreel, daughter of James Charles Evers.

Evers returned to Mississippi, in 1963, after the assassination of his beloved brother, civil rights activist Medgar Wiley Evers. He continued Medgar’s work as state field secretary for the NAACP’s Mississippi chapter and led many demonstrations for the rights of black people.

He gained national fame he was elected as the first African American Mayor of a biracial town in Fayette, Mississippi.

James was also an American civil rights activist, businessman, radio host, politician, and general manager of WMPR 90.1 FM.

