Kiwanis Club of Waynesboro celebrates 35 years, new president

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Kiwanis Club of Waynesboro recently celebrated its 35th anniversary.

To celebrate the occasion, the club met for new member inductions and the passing down the president-elect position.

The outgoing president, Tony Weaver, is a charter member of the community organization and has served as president since the club began in 1987.

“This is the most dynamic group right now that I’ve had to work with in years,” said Weaver. “And we’re basically passing (leadership) on to the next generation.”

To Weaver, the Kiwanis Club is more than just an organization, but he said that he knows it’s time to pass the torch.

“These people are like a second family to me,” said Weaver. “I mean, we’re friends, that’s one reason why we’re so informal, or at least that’s my style. I don’t know what (the new president is) going to do.”

The incoming president, Tytil Nicholson, will take over on October 1. She said her main priority is to make Weaver proud.

“He’s been here with so many years and put in so much time with Kiwanis in Waynesboro, and that’s the main thing, just making him proud,” said Nicholson. “And if I do my job and just do it the best I can, I know I’ll make him proud.”

Weaver and Nicholson both said that the Kiwanis Club plans to stay connected with the Waynesboro community and keep the mission statement of improving the world one child and community at a time as their top priorities.

