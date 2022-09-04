Hub City pastor receives ‘gift of life’ with double kidney transplant

Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - A local Hattiesburg pastor received a miraculous double kidney transplant.

Pastor Edward Ruffin Jr. of Plymouth Rock Baptist Church said that the bilateral transplant was a surprise; he was only expecting one kidney at the time.

“They told me that they had a kidney prepared for me,” said Edward. “And actually, when I got there, they told me I was having a bilateral surgery, which meant that I was getting two kidneys.

His wife Brandi Ruffin said that Edward never stopped preaching through the dialysis or transplant process. She added that Edward’s dedication to his ministry returned to them through support from their family, friends and church family.

With his entire congregation and dozens of loved ones praying for him at home, the surgery was a major success.

“I’m doing well; the kidneys are functioning fine,” he said.

Ruffin is now on the road to full recovery and continues preaching every Sunday.

