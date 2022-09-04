Hattiesburg PD arrest six juveniles, recover 16 firearms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Six juveniles are behind bars after a joint investigation between two Pine Belt law enforcement agencies.

The Hattiesburg Police Department and Lamar County Sheriff’s Department worked in cooperation to recover 16 weapons and arrest six male juveniles from Lamar County with the following ages: one 15-year-old, two 14-year-olds, two 13-year-olds and one 12-year-old. The suspects received multiple felony charges.

The charges are as follows:

Two counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting at 1810 Country Club Road that occurred on September 3 and left two injured.

Two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling in connection to the shooting at 1810 Country Club Road and a shooting on Blankenship Circle that also occurred on September 3 with no injuries reported.

One 13-year-old and the 15-year-old face one count of grand larceny auto in connection to a stolen vehicle from Hattiesburg on September 1.

The 13 and 15-year-olds also face one count of commercial burglary in connection to the theft of nine firearms from Heritage Firearms on September 1.

As the investigation continues, law enforcement may add additional charges.

The 16 recovered weapons were located at a residence on Dale Drive in Lamar County.

Five juveniles are booked into the Forrest County Jail, and one is booked into the Forrest County Juvenile Detention Center.

