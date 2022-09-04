Golden Eagle fans hyped up for start of the 2022 season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Golden Eagle football is upon us again and fans are already packing the campus.

Hours before kickoff, fans were grilling and dancing their way to the start of football season.

“We love Southern Miss football,” said Hope Mikell, Short’s cousin. “We’re here to support the Southern Miss players, especially Malik Shorts. Of course, we have been tailgating for a while now so tailgating for Southern Miss is what we do.”

Though it was a gloomy day, the party did not stop for USM fans.

“I’m having a lot of fun right now,” said Britni Taylor, a graduate of Southern Miss. “I’m hanging out, getting to network and different things like that,” “I’m seeing friends and family that I hadn’t seen in a while, so I’m excited. This is our first home game, so, you know, hopefully, we have a good season.”

After the team did their typical Eagle Walk, fans piled into The Rock, hoping for a great season ahead.

“There’s nothing like fall and there’s nothing like football in Hattiesburg, Mississippi,” said Jessica Daniels, a Southern Miss graduate.

