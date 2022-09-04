First year of First Saturdays a success for Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - September 3 capped off the first anniversary of First Saturday events hosted by the Downtown Hattiesburg Association.

The First Saturday events originated from downtown businesses asking DHA to generate extra traffic to the area.

“The merchants were requesting that we do an event that would help drive sales to them on a regular basis,” said Downtown Hattiesburg Association Executive Director Andrea Saffle. “We tried to build up that first Saturday of each month, make it a big event for all of downtown, and give people a reason to come down every month and check out what’s going on.”

Other events started partnering with DHA, such as food truck festivals and street markets. As a result, downtown Hattiesburg was quickly jam-packed on the first Saturday of each month.

“When you come downtown on a Saturday, it’s so exciting to see all of the restaurants full of people, sitting outside and eating, and strolling back and forth between all of the businesses,” said Saffle. “It’s really exciting to see.”

Due to the success of the first year of events, the main goal for the Downtown Hattiesburg Association going into the second year is consistency.

“Our goal for moving forward with this event is, again, to continue to grow it, to get more of the merchants on board and having just regular, big events,” said Saffle. “Whether it’s a sidewalk sale or continuing to come up with creative ideas and reasons for people to come downtown.”

The next First Saturday event will occur on October 1.

